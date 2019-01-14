Motherwell: Ross McCormack 'best signing of January', says James McFadden

Ross McCormack last played in Central Coast Mariners' 3-2 defeat by Perth Glory in November

Motherwell bringing back Ross McCormack is the signing of the January transfer window so far in Scotland, according to former Fir Park striker James McFadden.

The 32-year-old, capped 13 times for Scotland, has returned to his former club on loan from Aston Villa.

"Ross McCormack to Motherwell for me is a standout in terms of he still has a lot to offer," McFadden told BBC Scotland's Sportsound.

"He's got a point to prove and I think he can come in and do very well."

McCormack joined Villa from Fulham for £12m on a four-year deal in summer 2016, but after a fallout with manager Steve Bruce, he was sent on loan to Nottingham Forest then Australian clubs Melbourne City and Central Coast Mariners.

His latest spell in the A-League ended in November through injury after one goal in five games, but former Scotland team-mate McFadden said: "If he can get fit and play the way that we know he can then he'll be a terrific asset for Motherwell - and he puts himself in the shop window as well.

"Ross McCormack's transfer fees, the moves he's had, have been incredible and that's because he scores goals.

"As long as he's motivated - and I think he is - then he can come back and show he's still a brilliant football player."

McCormack 'will ensure Well safety'

Former Motherwell striker Scott McDonald believes McCormack will ensure that Stephen Robinson's side, currently sitting in ninth place, avoid being drawn into the Scottish Premiership relegation battle.

"I think Ross is a huge signing and I think it more or less guarantees them safety," he said.

"Goals have been lacking and creativity, I think, has frustrated Stephen Robinson this year.

"Ross gives you both of them, goals and creativity, and he is a threat at set-pieces - you don't want to give him anything outside 20 yards as he is ruthless from there."

McDonald recalled a young player whose potential was evident after his switch from Rangers.

"Ross was an intelligent player, one I enjoyed playing with," he added.

"It was just unfortunate he got struck with an illness when he was at Motherwell, but the year after, once he was fully fit, we saw the real talents of Ross McCormack and he went from strength to strength."