County Antrim Shield final: Ballymena Showgrounds to host decider

The Ballymena Showgrounds has been named as the venue for the County Antrim Shield final between Linfield and Crusaders on Tuesday 5 February.

Holders Crusaders, seven-time winners, beat Ballymena United 4-2 at the same venue in last year's decider.

The Crues sealed a place in the final by defeating Larne 1-0 in November's semi-final while Linfield beat Ballymena 2-1 last week in their semi.

Linfield have lifted the Shield a record 44 times and last won in 2017.

The Blues saw off Crusaders 3-1 on that occasion at the Showgrounds to secure a first trophy success for manager David Healy.

The previous final between the two clubs, in 2014, was also played at the Showgrounds, with Linfield emerging 4-1 winners in a penalty shootout after the match ended in a 0-0 draw.