Marko Arnautovic: West Ham should sell forward as he could be a 'problem', says Ian Wright

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright says West Ham should sell Marko Arnautovic this January

Marko Arnautovic should be sold by West Ham because he could be a "problem" if he is denied a move to China, says ex-Hammers striker Ian Wright.

The club have received a £35m bid for the Austrian forward, 29, from an unnamed Chinese side.

West Ham say he is not for sale but Arnautovic's brother and agent says he wants to move.

"I think he'll be a problem and I think that's what's happened at Stoke," Wright said.

"I think he's been a problem most of the places he's been.

"He wants to go - I'd let him go."

Arnautovic joined from Stoke in 2017 for a then club-record £20m after handing in a transfer request at the Potters.

The Chinese club is believed to be champions Shanghai SIPG and it is understood the wages on offer are £200,000 a week over a four-year contract.

The forward started in West Ham's win over Arsenal on Saturday but waved to the home crowd when he was substituted with 20 minutes to go.

"You could see the way he came off the pitch on Saturday, he's gone, he wants to go and I would let him go because I think West Ham have got something going," Wright told BBC Radio 5 live's Monday Night Club.

"You look at his pattern and it always seems to be a little bit abrasive when he's leaving. When it's to go it's just bang, out. Abrasive."

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton said he was "flabbergasted" that Arnautovic wanted to leave.

"How much money does he actually need?," Sutton said.

"I rate him so highly as a player but it's just greed isn't it?

"His brother being his agent isn't helpful. Is his brother doing everything in his best interests?"