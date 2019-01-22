League One
Wimbledon19:45Fleetwood
Venue: The Cherry Red Records Stadium

AFC Wimbledon v Fleetwood Town

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth28176547272057
2Luton28168454252956
3Sunderland271411248262253
4Charlton29165847311653
5Barnsley27157547232452
6Peterborough2813874738947
7Doncaster28137851371446
8Blackpool2710982725239
9Coventry29116123134-339
10Southend28122143834438
11Wycombe28108103840-238
12Fleetwood2899103833536
13Burton28106123838036
14Accrington2798102736-935
15Walsall2898113243-1135
16Scunthorpe2997133754-1734
17Shrewsbury28710112935-631
18Gillingham2894153948-931
19Rochdale2987143559-2431
20Oxford Utd2879123544-930
21Plymouth2886143650-1430
22Bristol Rovers2877142530-528
23Bradford2883173147-1627
24Wimbledon2865172242-2023
