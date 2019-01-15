Willy Boly: French defender apologises to Bernardo Silva for red-card tackle

Wolves played with 10 men for 71 minutes after Willy Boly was shown a red card by referee Craig Pawson

Wolves defender Willy Boly apologised to Bernardo Silva for the red-card tackle in Monday's 3-0 Premier League defeat by Manchester City.

The French centre-back was dismissed in the 19th minute when he slid in, studs first, to win the ball but also brought down the former Monaco player.

"It was quite a hard tackle but I am fine," said Portuguese midfielder Silva.

"Yes he did [apologise] at the end of the game. These things happen."

Silva added: "You don't do it on purpose, I think, and he said that. Everything's fine. It's football."

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo said referee Craig Pawson made the correct decision.

"It's very close to me and I think it's a red card," he said. "It's clear, you saw it. It's a red card."

Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus scored twice before a Conor Coady own goal earned a comfortable win that moved Pep Guardiola's side back to four points behind leaders Liverpool.