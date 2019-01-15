Craig MacGillivray: Portsmouth goalkeeper extends deal until 2021

Craig MacGillivray has played every minute of Portsmouth's 27 league games this term

Portsmouth keeper Craig MacGillivray has signed a new deal with the League One leaders until the summer of 2021.

The 26-year-old joined from Shrewsbury in June and has kept 11 clean sheets in 30 appearances for Pompey.

Former Walsall man MacGillivray had only played 20 times in the English Football League before this season.

"Our defence has been superb and I like to think I've been pretty consistent, which is hopefully something that will continue," he said.