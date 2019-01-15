Alan Dowson: Woking boss uses Twitter to rescue lost phone contacts

Alan Dowson clearly used to do all the calling before he lost his contacts...

Contacts - not many football managers could cope without having friends in the game they can call for a favour.

So you can imagine the frustration when Woking boss Alan Dowson realised he had lost all of the 2,000-plus contacts in his mobile phone, especially at a time when transfer activity is at its highest.

In that predicament the average person would probably post a message on their social media, pleading for friends to leave their name in a text to salvage the situation.

Well, Dowson has made use of non-league Woking's 17,000-strong Twitter following to do exactly that, and there has been a mixed response...

Rule number one, always back things up...

Some responses were more humorous

The oldest trick in the book...

A facepalm moment, maybe, but a social media diamond for us to cherish

Amazingly, this is not the first time Dowson has used the Twitter account of the club he manages to get his phone contacts back.

Dowson performed the same trick at old club Kingstonian

Thankfully for Woking, Dowson has done all of his losing off the pitch - the Cards have not been beaten in National League South since October, and reached this season's FA Cup third round.