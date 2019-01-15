Alan Dowson: Woking boss uses Twitter to rescue lost phone contacts
-
- From the section Conference
Contacts - not many football managers could cope without having friends in the game they can call for a favour.
So you can imagine the frustration when Woking boss Alan Dowson realised he had lost all of the 2,000-plus contacts in his mobile phone, especially at a time when transfer activity is at its highest.
In that predicament the average person would probably post a message on their social media, pleading for friends to leave their name in a text to salvage the situation.
Well, Dowson has made use of non-league Woking's 17,000-strong Twitter following to do exactly that, and there has been a mixed response...
Amazingly, this is not the first time Dowson has used the Twitter account of the club he manages to get his phone contacts back.
Thankfully for Woking, Dowson has done all of his losing off the pitch - the Cards have not been beaten in National League South since October, and reached this season's FA Cup third round.