On the move - January's African transfers

A round-up of all the main transfers involving African players after 15 January.

The winter transfer window is open from 1 January to 31 January in England and Scotland.

Germany's follows the same dates, Spain's opens on 2 January and Italy's runs from 3-18 January.

15 January:

Ivory Coast midfielder Souleyman Doumbia has joined French Ligue 1 side Rennes from Italian team Bari on a deal until 2022.

The 22-year-old had been on loan to Swiss club Grasshopper Zurich since last season.

He played a total of 47 league matches in the Swiss top tier league including 15 so far this season.

Born in France Doumbia went onto play for Ivory Coast at under-20 and under-23 level before making his senior debut in November's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea.

Tunisia international Saber Khalifa who was part of the Tunisia 23-man at the World Cup in Russia has joined Emirates club in the United Arab Emirates.

The 32-year-old forward, who has won a 47 caps, has joined on a six-month deal and signed as a free agent after his contract with Al Kuwait ended.

Striker Junior Lokosa, 25. has joined the African Champions League winners Esperance of Tunisia on a two-year deal from Kano Pillars.

He finished as last season's top scorer in the Nigerian top flight with 25 goals in 21 matches and made his international appearance for the Super Eagles Nigeria in a 1-1 friendly draw against Congo in May.

Midfielder Ifeanyi Ifeanyi, 25, moves to Algeria's Entente Setif as free agent for three years, having left Nigerian club Akwa United.

Ifeanyi was part of the Nigeria B side that finished second at the 2017 Wafu Cup of Nations and won the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament in Morocco.