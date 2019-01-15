Senegal's Kara Mbodji confirms and explains Nantes exit

Senegal's Kara Mbodji joined his Anderlecht team-mates at their winter training camp in Spain

Senegal's Kara Mbodji has confirmed that his season-long loan spell at French club Nantes was cut short so he can find regular first-team football.

The 29-year-old World Cup defender had joined the Ligue 1 outfit from Belgian giants Anderlecht in August.

His frustration at a lack of playing time boiled over last week as he reacted angrily to being substituted

"In six months, I've played eight times that has led to frustration," he told Belgian newspaper La Dernière Heure.

"I was replaced in the 58th minute for tactical reasons, my reaction could have happened to any player.

"(Coach) Vahid (Halilhodzic) spoke of a lack of respect, but we do not have the same definition of respect.

"I met the Nantes chairman a month ago and I told him of my desire to leave."

Mbodji is a product of the Diambars Academy in Senegal which was co-founded by former France captain Patrick Vieira.

Mbodji began his European career at Norwegian side Tromsø in February 2010, before his impressive form led to a move to Belgian side Genk in 2012.

He helped Genk to the 2013 Belgian Cup title in his first season before rivals Anderlecht snapped him up in the summer of 2015.

At international level, Mbodji played for Senegal at under-23 level helping them qualify for the 2012 Olympics, the same year he made his senior debut against Ivory Coast.

He has five goals in 47 appearances for the Teranga Lions, including a stoppage time winner to seal Senegal's place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia in November 2017.

Despite a knee surgery he bounced back to make the final 23-man squad to the tournament in June, but failed to make any appearance under Aliou Cisse.