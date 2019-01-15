Gavin Whyte: Oxford United & Northern Ireland forward warned after lewd act on video

Gavin Whyte joined Oxford United from Crusaders in August

Northern Ireland forward Gavin Whyte's behaviour in being filmed performing a lewd act in public was "unacceptable", manager Michael O'Neill has said.

Whyte will be disciplined by his club Oxford United after he exposed himself in the street while on a night out at home in Northern Ireland.

Footage of the 22-year-old and a friend was shared on social media.

"Gavin's actions fall far below the standards we expect from a Northern Ireland international," O'Neill said.

"I know Oxford United will discipline him appropriately for this significant mistake and both his club and the Irish FA will put in place measures to make sure he learns from it."

Whyte joined League One club Oxford from Irish Premiership side Crusaders in August and has scored six goals in 34 appearances in all competitions.

He scored on his international debut against Israel in September.

"Gavin was filmed behaving in a way that is clearly unacceptable from a professional footballer," his manager Karl Robinson said in a club statement.

"It's totally out of character. Gavin is a quiet, respectful young man, who is totally devastated by this.

"I've rarely heard anyone so remorseful for something that he regrets and knows he shouldn't have done.

"Clearly he had drunk too much, and we will deal with that too, but whether you are a footballer or not that sort of behaviour is wrong on every level."