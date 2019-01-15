Five reasons why Isco should swap Real for Bournemouth

Isco has started in only five of 13 La Liga matches for Real Madrid this season

"Run away from them, Francisco, run, jump, or you'll end your days playing at Bournemouth."

These words are a warning to Real Madrid midfielder Isco that he needs to change his advisers from Spanish newspaper columnist Juanma Rodriguez.

Spain midfielder Isco has seen limited action in the 10 weeks since Santiago Solari became Real manager, and Rodriguez says the 26-year-old's advisers are creating an anti-Solari narrative.

We're sure Rodriguez has Isco's best interests at heart here, but we have one question - what's so bad about Bournemouth?

OK, so the Premier League side might not have a record 13 Champions League titles to their name, but we can think of plenty of reasons to join the Cherries.

Here are just a few...

The manager is a gem

Eddie Howe has overseen three promotions in his time as Bournemouth manager

Who doesn't like Eddie Howe?

He's a bright young English manager, he plays attractive attacking football, and then there's THAT cheeky smile.

He's Bournemouth through and through, with over 250 appearances for the club as a player, and a total of 10 years at the helm as manager.

Oh, and did we mention the 41-year-old took the Cherries from the brink of non-league football all the way to the Premier League in the space of just 10 years?

That's the sort of manager we'd swap Real Madrid to play under...

There's plenty of ambition

Bournemouth are currently 12th in the Premier League and judging by their transfer activity this January, they're aiming even higher.

The south coast club have brought in two England internationals this month to join the already capped Callum Wilson and Lewis Cook at the club.

First they signed striker Dominic Solanke for £19m from Liverpool, then defender Nathaniel Clyne followed on loan until the end of the season.

Dominic Solanke has won one cap for England

Should Isco swap team-mates like Wales star Gareth Bale and Spain captain Sergio Ramos for the likes of Wilson, Cook, Solanke and Clyne?

Well, Wales didn't make it to the 2018 World Cup and Spain fell in the last 16, whilst England made the semi-finals.

You see where we're going with this...

The chance of more history

Bournemouth are currently in their fourth season in the top division of English football.

After becoming an established Premier League side, where should the Cherries aim to go from here?

The Europa League? The Champions League? Title winners?

Stranger things have happened - just ask Leicester City fans - and Isco would surely be a key player in any success down on the south coast.

That would be one for the CV...

Leicester City showed anything is possible when they won the Premier League in 2016

Local legend Harry Redknapp

If you moved to Bournemouth, you'd have a decent chance of bumping into former Cherries player and manager - and I'm a Celebrity King of the Jungle - Harry Redknapp.

'Arry lives on the south coast and regularly attends the Cherries' home matches at the Vitality Stadium.

We're sure he'd be up for inviting Isco round for some jam roly poly...

Former Bournemouth player and manager Harry Redknapp has his own mural at the Vitality Stadium

And then there's the beaches

What does Bournemouth have that Madrid doesn't?

Beaches. And who doesn't like a day by the beach...

Can you imagine Isco strolling in flip flops along the golden sands of the south coast, basking in the sun after helping the Cherries to three points at the Vitality Stadium in the early Saturday kick-off?

Yep, we can too...