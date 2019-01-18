Nathaniel MG Cup final: Cambrian & Clydach Vale BGC v Cardiff Met (Sat)

Media playback is not supported on this device Nathaniel MG Cup final: Villagers face Students for first Welsh trophy of season

Nathaniel MG Cup final: Cambrian & Clydach Vale BGC v Cardiff Met Venue: Jenner Park, Barry Date: Saturday, 19 January Kick-off: 19:30 GMT

Cambrian & Clydach Vale Boys and Girls Club will be aiming to become the first team from outside the Welsh Premier League to win the Nathaniel MG Cup.

The Welsh League Division One side face Welsh Premier team Cardiff Met in Saturday's final.

Dane Williams' men have beaten four top-flight clubs, including holders The New Saints, to reach the final.

"All the pressure is on Cardiff Met and nobody is expecting us to beat them," Williams said.

Cambrian & Clydach are the second club from outside the Welsh Premier, after Denbigh in 2016, to have reached the final.

"To get to a final is a massive achievement but to go one step further and take that win would be the icing on the cake," Williams added.

"We've really got to try and enjoy it and take out of it whatever we can.

"If that's a positive result on Saturday then we'll really enjoy it, but I think we've got to look back and we've got to be proud at what we've achieved."

Cambrian & Clydach Vale BGC players celebrate their semi final win over New Saints

Cardiff Met were beaten by Saints in last season's final but go into Saturday's game at Barry's Jenner Park having won their last three Welsh Premier League games.

"People have given us the favourites tag because we are in a higher division," said Cardiff Met director of football Christian Edwards.

"But if you look at the teams Cambrian have knocked out you could argue they could be favourites - three of the teams they knocked out are in the top six in the Welsh Premier split.

"It's going to be a really tough game but one we are looking forward to.

"Last year's final we were under no illusions, we knew it was tough against TNS where we were the underdogs and unfortunately came up a little bit short.

"But that's give us the experience and the understanding of what it's like to play in a major final and hopefully we can use that experience."