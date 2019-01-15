Jess Fishlock: Midfielder listened to heart on Wales status

Jess Fishlock plays her club football for Seattle Reign since 2013

Wales' most capped player Jess Fishlock listened to her heart by opting to continue playing for her country.

Fishlock contemplated retiring from Wales duty as their bid to reach the 2019 World Cup ended in disappointment.

But the 32-year-old, who is on loan at Lyon from Seattle Reign, has told boss Jayne Ludlow she wants to be part of the Euro 2021 qualifying campaign.

"My head thinks if I did retire it would be okay, but my heart is very much in charge of this one," she said.

"And (my heart) says I can still do it for another three years if I do the right things," Fishlock said.

"I love playing for my country. I believe there is a change right now back home and it's important to see this change through, to make sure the next generation and the kids who supported our last campaign stay on board and support a new campaign.

"Then we'll have new fans and new followers and we'll really change the perspective of women's football in Wales."

Wales' thrilling attempt to reach the World Cup ended painfully as they lost out to England in a group decider.

Fishlock took time to consider her future after that disappointment, but the 112-cap midfielder says she will play on because she feels she can still contribute.

"I always thought the last campaign, for the World Cup, was going to be a very difficult campaign and most probably my last," Fishlock added.

"The game is changing, getting much faster, and I was concerned about whether I could still offer things that I need to be able to offer to play at international level.

"I want to be a part of it, by playing and continuing. When I decided to stay or go it was because I felt could do it or I couldn't do it."

The draw for Euro 2021 qualifying, which begins in August, takes place next month.

"I do believe we can qualify. In fact I believe this is the first campaign where we go into it thinking we should be qualifying," Fishlock said.

"I am praying that we get a favourable draw. We are not always the luckiest when it comes to the draws."