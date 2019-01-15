Andy Dales: Dundee sign Scunthorpe United winger on loan

Andy Dales has played 25 times this season for Scunthorpe

Andy Dales has joined Dundee on loan from English League One club Scunthorpe United for the rest of the season.

The winger, 24, has scored twice in 25 games for Scunthorpe this term, having joined from Northern Premier League club Mickleover Sports in June.

Dales follows goalkeeper Seny Dieng, defender Andrew Davies and forward Craig Curran in moving to Dens Park this month.

However, Davies will be out for up to 10 weeks with a broken foot.

Jim McIntyre's side, who are bottom of the Scottish Premiership, take on Queen of the South in Saturday's Scottish Cup fourth-round tie.

