Jose Mourinho: Ex-Man Utd boss set for first media appearance since sacking

Jose Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United on 18 December

Jose Mourinho is back in football - but is unlikely to be speaking about his departure from Manchester United.

A month after his dismissal by the Old Trafford club, Mourinho will act as a pundit for Qatar-based broadcaster Bein Sports this week.

Mourinho will work on Thursday's Asian Cup group match between Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

And he will then be an analyst for Saturday's Premier League game between Arsenal and his former club Chelsea.

It will be Mourinho's first media engagement since he was sacked by United on 18 December but it is understood a non-disclosure agreement signed as part of his pay-off means he is not allowed to talk about his departure.

Such non-disclosure agreements are standard in sackings like Mourinho's. It is thought the Portuguese received about £18m in compensation.

United have won a record six successive games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since Mourinho left.

It is understood Bein are paying Mourinho in excess of £120,000 for his two appearances.