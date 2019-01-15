Trent Alexander-Arnold: Liverpool defender out for at least two weeks with knee injury

Alexander-Arnold played the full match against Brighton on Saturday

Liverpool have suffered an injury blow with England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to be sidelined for at least a fortnight with a knee problem.

The 20-year-old was injured in the warm-up before Saturday's 1-0 win at Brighton.

He was able to play the full 90 minutes but now faces an extended spell out.

Alexander-Arnold does not require surgery but will miss Liverpool's home games against Crystal Palace and Leicester City.

His absence creates a problem for manager Jurgen Klopp after his natural deputy Nathaniel Clyne was allowed to join Bournemouth on loan until the end of the season.

Alexander-Arnold may yet struggle to be ready for the visit to West Ham United and the Anfield meeting with Bournemouth.

James Milner has proved able at right-back in the past but with Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren also out injured, it means Klopp's defensive resources are being stretched, although Joel Matip was back on the bench at Brighton.

Liverpool have another injury concern over midfield man Georginio Wijnaldum, who also took a knock on the knee at the Amex Stadium and is a serious doubt for the game against Palace at Anfield on Saturday.