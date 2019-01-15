Livingston: Chris Erskine says Partick Thistle 'will always be my team' as he moves from Firhill

Chris Erskine was a late substitute as Thistle were held to a 1-1 draw by Falkirk on Saturday

Chris Erskine has stated that Partick Thistle "will always be my team" despite leaving Firhill to join Livingston for a nominal fee.

The 31-year-old midfielder has played 24 times for the Scottish Championship side this season but found himself out of favour under new boss Gary Caldwell.

"Thistle has been my life for the best part of the last 10 years," Erskine said as he signed an 18-month contract.

"I hope me leaving now doesn't ruin how I'm thought of."

Erskine switches to a side sitting seventh in the Premiership following promotion from one in danger of being relegated two seasons in succession as they sit a point adrift of Falkirk at the foot of the second tier.

"The last 18 months has been tough and I'm sorry to be leaving at a point where the club is in a position it is, but the situation I've found myself in the last few months has left me without a future here," he said on Twitter.

"I hope I don't need to say how much I love the club. Partick Thistle will always be my team no matter what."

Erskine, who has not started a game since a 1 December defeat by Queen of the South, believes Thistle will be able to pull themselves clear of relegation trouble.

"I think the squad of players are more than good enough to get out of the situation they are in and I'm sure, with the backing of the fans, the club will start moving back up the table," he added.

Erskine becomes the third player this week to leave the squad Caldwell inherited from Alan Archibald in October.

Tam Scobbie returned to parent club Dundee United, while fellow centre-half Daniel Jefferies returned to Dundee at the end his loan deal.

Livingston manager Gary Holt said he became aware of Erskine's availability last week.

"Chris can play anywhere offensively across a variety of shapes and this versatility, along with Chris' football ability, pushed us to chat to Partick Thistle and try to get a deal done," he told his club website.

"Chris brings a lot of experience to the team and knows the Premiership very well. He is exactly the type of player we were looking to add to the squad.

"He is a creative player who works extremely hard for the team, scores goals and brings others into the game."

Holt added that he is "still looking at a couple of targets" during the January transfer window.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.