Sam Hart: Southend sign Blackburn defender on loan until end of the season

Southend United have signed defender Sam Hart on loan from Championship side Blackburn for the rest of the season.

Hart drops down a division to join the Shrimpers but has already played 13 League One games in the opening half of the season on loan at Rochdale.

The former Liverpool full-back, 22, is also cleared to feature in the play-offs should Southend qualify.

"He's a player that catches the eye and is very forceful from left-back," said Southend boss Chris Powell.

"Sam's got experience of going out on loan already at Port Vale and Rochdale which I always think is very good.

"I've spoken to [Blackburn boss] Tony Mowbray about him and he said Sam came back from his last loan experience a different player and they see him as one for the future."

