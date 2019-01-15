Steven Caulker signs for Turkish side Alanyaspor

Steven Caulker played 17 games for Dundee

Former England defender Steven Caulker has joined Alanyaspor in the Turkish top flight.

The 27-year-old has been without a club since leaving Dundee in September 2018.

Caulker started his career at Tottenham, joined Cardiff for £8m in 2013 and moved to QPR for the same amount a year later.

"He has his own goals. He is only 27 and hopefully he will take his career to a higher level," said Alanyaspor president Hasan Cavusoglu.

Caulker had loan spells at Southampton and Liverpool in the 2015-16 season.

He scored the winner on his only England appearance, against Sweden in November 2012, and played for Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics.

In June 2017, he spoke about his struggles with depression, gambling and alcohol addiction.

He has been training with Alanyaspor, who are 14th in the Super Lig.