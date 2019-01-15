Reice Charles-Cook: Shrewsbury sign former Coventry and Swindon keeper

Reice Charles-Cook played 25 times for Swindon last season before moving to Denmark in the summer

Shrewsbury Town have agreed to sign goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook on a deal until the end of the season.

Ex-Coventry and Swindon keeper Charles-Cook spent the first half of the season at Danish top-flight side Sonderjyske.

The 24-year-old's move will be finalised once international clearance is received.

"It is an area we have needed to fill a void in due to Joel Coleman going back to Huddersfield at short notice," Town boss Sam Ricketts said.

