Reice Charles-Cook: Shrewsbury sign former Coventry and Swindon keeper

Reice Charles-Cook in action for Swindon
Reice Charles-Cook played 25 times for Swindon last season before moving to Denmark in the summer

Shrewsbury Town have agreed to sign goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook on a deal until the end of the season.

Ex-Coventry and Swindon keeper Charles-Cook spent the first half of the season at Danish top-flight side Sonderjyske.

The 24-year-old's move will be finalised once international clearance is received.

"It is an area we have needed to fill a void in due to Joel Coleman going back to Huddersfield at short notice," Town boss Sam Ricketts said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories