Reice Charles-Cook: Shrewsbury sign former Coventry and Swindon keeper
- From the section Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury Town have agreed to sign goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook on a deal until the end of the season.
Ex-Coventry and Swindon keeper Charles-Cook spent the first half of the season at Danish top-flight side Sonderjyske.
The 24-year-old's move will be finalised once international clearance is received.
"It is an area we have needed to fill a void in due to Joel Coleman going back to Huddersfield at short notice," Town boss Sam Ricketts said.
