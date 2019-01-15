Charlie Raglan: Cheltenham Town sign Oxford United defender on loan

Charlie Raglan made five appearances for Oxford this season

Cheltenham have signed Oxford United defender Charlie Raglan on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old played for the U's against the Robins earlier this month in the Checkatrade Trophy.

He could make his debut for the League Two side in Saturday's game at Carlisle United.

"I want to play regularly and do well for the team and if I'm doing well, hopefully the team is doing well," Raglan told the club website.

