Dundee United sign Ian Harkes and hope former DC United midfielder will add 'energy'

Ian Harkes has joined Dundee United, with head coach Robbie Neilson saying the player released by DC United will "add a bit of energy to the midfield".

The Derby-born 23-year-old, who played for the United States at under-20 level, played eight times last season for the Major Soccer League side.

But Neilson thinks Harkes has "a lot of potential to develop".

"I think it'll take him a little bit of time to settle into the Scottish game," Neilson told BBC Scotland.

"But, when he does, I think he'll be a big asset."

Harkes joined DC United in 2017 after playing college football with Wake Forest University Demon Deacons.

He becomes the Terrors' second arrival from the USA since American Mark Ogren's December takeover, with Gordon Forrest being appointed assistant head coach after a spell in a similar role at Vancouver Whitecaps.

"We got Gordon Forrest in from the MLS, so he knew him from playing against him," Neilson added.

