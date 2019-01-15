Steve Davies joins Hamilton Accies after striker's Blackpool release

Steve Davies (left) last scored for Blackpool in an EFL Trophy defeat by West Bromwich Albion Under-21s in October

Steve Davies has promised to pot plenty of goals after the English striker joined Hamilton Academical following his release by Blackpool.

The 31-year-old returned to the Seasiders for a second spell on a short-term deal in October after his release by Rochdale.

But he made only five appearances for the League One club, scoring once.

"I've played in some top divisions back in England and I've always scored goals," Davies told Accies TV.

''I was keen to come up for a different challenge. Hopefully I can bring goals first and foremost."

Davies began his career with Tranmere Rovers before spells with Derby County, Bristol City, Blackpool, Sheffield United and Bradford City.

He revealed that he is friendly with Accies' Aaron McGowan and that the former Morecambe full-back had helped convince him to move to the Scottish Premiership.

Davies becomes Hamilton's first signing of the January transfer window and replaces two loan strikers who were recalled by their clubs - Molde's Fredrik Brustad and Norwich City's Mason Bloomfield.

Manager Martin Canning said: ''It's been clear that we need to add more firepower to the squad and we've been working away trying to bring in the right quality.

"Steve is an excellent finisher and has great experience at a high level down south. He has an impressive goals per minute ratio throughout his career.''

