Sean Morrison: Cardiff City captain in hospital for 'procedure'

Sean Morrison joined Cardiff City from Reading in 2014

Cardiff City captain Sean Morrison has been admitted to hospital for what the club has described as "a procedure".

A club spokesman would not say why, only confirming the centre-back had been admitted for a procedure.

Morrison, 28, has played in all 22 of Cardiff's Premier League matches this season.

The Bluebirds, who are 17th in the table, have a crucial game on Saturday as they visit Newcastle United, who are just one point below them in the table.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has described the match as "massive".

Cardiff are still hopeful of making their first signing in the January transfer window before the trip to the North East.

On Monday, Nantes striker Emiliano Sala was in the Welsh capital holding talks on a potential move which could be worth up to £18m.