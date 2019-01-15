Harry Kane: Tottenham striker out until March with ankle injury

Tottenham striker Harry Kane will be out until March after injuring ankle ligaments in Sunday's 1-0 Premier League defeat by Manchester United.

Spurs say the England captain, 25, will return to training in early March.

Kane, Tottenham's top scorer this season with 20 goals, is likely to miss both legs of the Champions League last-16 tie with Borussia Dortmund.

He will also be unavailable for the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea on 24 January.

Spurs, who are third in the Premier League - nine points behind leaders Liverpool - are likely to be without Kane for league games against Arsenal and Chelsea.

