Ryan Babel: Fulham sign former Liverpool winger from Besiktas

Babel has played in Spain, Turkey, Holland, Germany and the UAE since leaving Liverpool

Fulham have signed former Liverpool winger Ryan Babel from Turkish side Besiktas.

The 32-year-old Dutch international, who spent three and a half years at Anfield, has joined the club until the end of the season.

Fulham are 19th in the Premier League and five points from safety.

"I definitely have faith that Fulham can stay up," said Babel, who has scored six goals this season. "That's one of the reasons that I'm here."

Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan added: "Ryan has excelled at playing attacking football on both the club and international stage, and we welcome that experience as we build our squad for a strong second-half push.

"Claudio [Ranieri] and I are confident that Ryan's return to the Premier League here will be every bit as good for him as his addition will be good for our squad."

After leaving Liverpool in 2007, Babel had spells at Hoffenheim, Ajax, Turkish side Kasımpasa, Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates and Deportivo de La Coruna, before arriving at Besiktas in 2017.

He has won 54 caps for the Netherlands, scoring eight goals, the most recent of which came against France in the Nations League in September.

Babel was also part of the Dutch squad that lost in the final of the 2010 World Cup.

