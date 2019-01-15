Hearts' Malaury Martin and Aidan Keena recalled from Dunfermline loans

Aidan Keena and Malaury Martin have played 12 times for Dunfermline Athletic

Hearts have recalled midfielder Malaury Martin and striker Aidan Keena from season-long loans with Dunfermline Athletic.

Both played 12 times for the Scottish Championship outfit, with 19-year-old Keena scoring four times.

But they leave after former Hearts coach Stevie Crawford was promoted to head coach following Allan Johnston's exit from the Pars.

Midfielder Andy Irving and centre-half Chris Hamilton are also back at Hearts.

Irving, 18, made 21 appearances for Falkirk, who sit second bottom of the Championship, while 17-year-old Hamilton's spell with League Two strugglers Berwick Rangers has come to an end.

Meanwhile, Lewis Moore, the 20-year-old who has returned last month after scoring twice in 17 games on loan to League One side Forfar Athletic, and fellow forward Dario Zanatta have extended their contracts with Hearts until May 2020.

Zanatta has also extended his loan until the summer with Alloa Athletic, having scored six goals in 23 outings, half of them coming in the last 10 games and leading to the 21-year-old being named Championship Player of the Month for December.

Striker Rory Currie and Euan Henderson have had their loans to League One clubs extended until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old Currie has scored six goals in 17 games for East Fife and 18-year-old Henderson has found the net three times in 16 with Montrose.