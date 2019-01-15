Russell Martin: MK Dons bring in defender after Walsall exit

Russell Martin spent nine seasons at Norwich before leaving Carrow Road in August 2018

MK Dons have signed defender Russell Martin on a free transfer following his departure from Walsall.

The 33-year-old Scotland international left the Saddlers on Saturday because of family reasons after making 12 appearances for the League One club.

The experienced centre-back has previously had spells with Wycombe, Peterborough, Norwich City and Rangers.

He becomes the Dons' first January signing, but the League Two outfit have not disclosed the length of his deal.

