Quiz: Can you name 12 of England's most recent one-cap wonders?

Steven Caulker made his only England appearance in the 4-2 defeat by Sweden in November 2012 under Roy Hodgson

Former England defender Steven Caulker has moved abroad for the first time in his career, signing for Turkish top flight side Alanyaspor.

The 27-year-old won his only senior cap against Sweden in 2012, scoring one of England's goals in a 4-2 defeat in which Zlatan Ibrahimovic got all four for Sweden, including that overhead kick.

