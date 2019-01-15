Irish Premiership: Dungannon Swifts sign defender James Ferrin from Glentoran

James Ferrin joins the Swifts after two-and-a-half seasons with Glentoran

Dungannon Swifts have brought in central defender James Ferrin from Glentoran on an 18-month contract.

The 29-year-old, who made 55 appearances for the Glens, moves to Stangmore Park after requesting to be put on the transfer list.

"For me it's about getting back playing regular football and enjoying it," Ferrin told the club website.

"It's a club with great ambitions - to be in the top six. I think my football ability will suit Dungannon."

Dungannon sit five points clear of the relegation play-off spot and boss Kris Lindsay is delighted to add Ferrin to his squad.

"It gives us great options at right back and centre half," said Lindsay.

"It adds a little bit of competition to the squad. James is a good character he'll fit right into the dressing room.

"I'm looking forward to seeing him play and looking forward to him fulfilling his potential with Dungannon."

Ferrin goes straight into the squad to face Cliftonville at Stangmore Park on Saturday.