Partick Thistle: Alan Archibald 'not bitter' but thinks sacking came too soon

Alan Archibald regularly attends games as he awaits another management job

Alan Archibald says he is "not bitter" at Partick Thistle despite thinking they reacted too quickly in sacking him as manager in October.

He was dismissed with his side sitting eighth in the Scottish Championship following their relegation last season.

The 41-year-old's "gut feeling" was to leave in the summer.

"But, if the club are going to pick a manager to stay, you are better giving him a bit longer because now they've got another problem," Archibald said.

He pointed out that current manager Gary Caldwell had to work with the players signed by his predecessor and Thistle have since dropped to the foot of the table.

"They weren't in the relegation spot, but the aim was to get promotion and that's why I went," Archibald told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"I wasn't bitter at the time and I'm certainly not bitter now, but I think they should be doing better with the players they've got and the players will be thinking that themselves."

Archibald is concerned by the plight of the club he managed for five and a half years, especially with part-time Alloa Athletic, pre-season favourites for relegation, now seven points ahead in third bottom.

Relegation came the season after Thistle had finished in the to six of the Premiership and he believes the Glasgow club paid the price for a poor January transfer window a year ago.

"The recruitment is the reason they are not as strong as they should be and I partly put my hand up for that," he said.

"It was the first January window where we didn't come out of it stronger than when we went in.

"We had five or six key players out injured for the first six months of the season, we relied on them coming back and they probably didn't reach the level we expected them to."