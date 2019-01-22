Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB & the BBC Sport website
- Hamilton have won just two of their past 12 league matches against Aberdeen (D2 L8), with both wins coming at home.
- Aberdeen are winless in four Premiership visits to Hamilton (D2 L2) since a 3-0 win in February 2015.
- Hamilton have lost six of their past seven outings in all competitions.
- Hamilton have received a red card in four of their last six Premiership games against Aberdeen.
- Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove scored seven top flight goals during December 2018 - the last player to score more in a single calendar month was Kris Boyd in December 2009 for Rangers (11).