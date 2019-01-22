Scottish Premiership
Hamilton19:45Aberdeen
Venue: The Hope CBD Stadium

Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen

Aberdeen beat Hamilton 3-0 at Pittodrie in October
BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB & the BBC Sport website
  • Hamilton have won just two of their past 12 league matches against Aberdeen (D2 L8), with both wins coming at home.
  • Aberdeen are winless in four Premiership visits to Hamilton (D2 L2) since a 3-0 win in February 2015.
  • Hamilton have lost six of their past seven outings in all competitions.
  • Hamilton have received a red card in four of their last six Premiership games against Aberdeen.
  • Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove scored seven top flight goals during December 2018 - the last player to score more in a single calendar month was Kris Boyd in December 2009 for Rangers (11).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic20133446143242
2Rangers21126343162742
3Kilmarnock21125432201241
4Aberdeen21123634241039
5Hearts2111372626036
6St Johnstone2010462524134
7Livingston218672619730
8Hibernian217863022829
9Motherwell2163122033-1321
10Hamilton2142151443-2914
11St Mirren2133151539-2412
12Dundee2124151546-3110
View full Scottish Premiership table

