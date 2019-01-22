Celtic v St Mirren
-
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB & the BBC Sport website
- Celtic are unbeaten in each of their last 16 league matches against St. Mirren (W14 D2) since a 0-4 defeat in March 2010.
- St Mirren's last visit to Celtic Park was in March 2017 in the Scottish Cup quarter-final, losing 4-1 despite leading 1-0 at half-time.
- Odsonne Edouard has scored five goals and assisted two in his last four home Scottish Premiership appearances for Celtic.
- St Mirren have won once on the road this season, away to Motherwell in the league last month.
- Celtic's last home defeat on a Wednesday was in November 2016 against Barcelona in the Champions League - they've won 10 and drawn five at Celtic Park in all competitions since then.