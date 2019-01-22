Scottish Premiership
Celtic19:45St Mirren
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v St Mirren

St Mirren held 10-man Celtic to a 0-0 draw in Paisley in September
  • Celtic are unbeaten in each of their last 16 league matches against St. Mirren (W14 D2) since a 0-4 defeat in March 2010.
  • St Mirren's last visit to Celtic Park was in March 2017 in the Scottish Cup quarter-final, losing 4-1 despite leading 1-0 at half-time.
  • Odsonne Edouard has scored five goals and assisted two in his last four home Scottish Premiership appearances for Celtic.
  • St Mirren have won once on the road this season, away to Motherwell in the league last month.
  • Celtic's last home defeat on a Wednesday was in November 2016 against Barcelona in the Champions League - they've won 10 and drawn five at Celtic Park in all competitions since then.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic20133446143242
2Rangers21126343162742
3Kilmarnock21125432201241
4Aberdeen21123634241039
5Hearts2111372626036
6St Johnstone2010462524134
7Livingston218672619730
8Hibernian217863022829
9Motherwell2163122033-1321
10Hamilton2142151443-2914
11St Mirren2133151539-2412
12Dundee2124151546-3110
View full Scottish Premiership table

