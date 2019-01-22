St Johnstone v Livingston
Scottish Premiership
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB & the BBC Sport website
- This is the first time St Johnstone have hosted Livingston in the top-flight since February 2002, when they won 3-0.
- Livingston have not beaten St. Johnstone in the top-flight since December 2001, a 2-1 victory.
- St Johnstone have won just 38% of their points this season in home games (13/34), the lowest percentage in the division, while Livingston have the lowest percentage of points in away games (23% - 7/30).
- St Johnstone have used 16 Scottish players in the top-flight this season - only opponents Livingston (17) have used more.
- Livingston forward Ryan Hardie, on loan from Rangers, has scored five goals in five Scottish Premiership starts.