Kilmarnock v Rangers
Scottish Premiership
- Kilmarnock are unbeaten in four home Scottish Premiership matches against Rangers (W2 D2) since a 5-1 defeat in May 2011.
- Rangers have already faced Kilmarnock twice this season in all competitions, winning one and drawing one - Alfredo Morelos has scored all four of their goals against Killie in 2018-19.
- Excluding own-goals, Scottish players have scored 25 league goals for Kilmarnock in the this season - more than any other side. Only four of the 43 goals scored by Rangers have been scored by Scotsmen.
- Since his debut in August 2017, Alfredo Morelos has scored 26 Premiership goals for Rangers - eight more than any other player in the division.
- Rangers captain James Tavernier has provided eight assists in the Scottish Premiership this season, the most of any player.