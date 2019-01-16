Safe standing: Supporters' groups back Everton's Bramley-Moore Dock plans

The 39,572-capacity Goodison Park has been home to Everton since 1892

Fans' groups have welcomed Everton's contingency plans for safe-standing areas in their new stadium that could increase its capacity by 10,000.

The Toffees are expected to submit proposals for their £500m Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium later in 2019.

The venue will initially house 52,000 seats, but that could increase if the government permits safe standing.

"We can't financially compete without a larger capacity," said John Blain, chairman of an Everton fans' group.

"There are others who are not convinced we could consistently fill a 60,000-capacity stadium to justify the extra £70m or so in construction costs and wonder about the negative impact if seats are empty.

"So I believe the board is being smart by still considering the base-capacity while exploring a more flexible solution for a standing section that could, subject to legislative changes, provide an absolute maximum capacity of 62,000."

Standing is permitted in Leagues One and Two, but not in English football's top two tiers after it was outlawed by the Football Spectators' Act in 1989.

That legislation followed recommendations made in the Taylor Report into the Hillsborough disaster, which claimed the lives of 96 Liverpool supporters.

However, the policy is currently under review by the government.

Peter Daykin, the head of the Football Supporters' Federation (FSF) safe-standing campaign, said including the new areas could result in cheaper tickets.

"We are not backing the campaign to give supporters the choice to stand because we expect prices to come down but, obviously, if they do, we will be delighted," he said.

"We also think if you can increase spectator density, prices should come down and that will help with the lack of diversity at many grounds, as the cost of tickets is one of the biggest obstacles there."