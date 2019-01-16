Steven Pressley: Carlisle United name ex-Scotland defender as new manager

Steven Pressley resigned as manager of Fleetwood Town in July 2016 after nine months in charge

Carlisle United have appointed former Scotland defender Steven Pressley as their new manager.

The 45-year-old succeeds John Sheridan, who resigned earlier this month and became Chesterfield boss.

He has signed a contract until the end of the season, with the option for the club to extend it further.

After winning 32 caps and playing for Rangers, Dundee United, Hearts and Celtic, Pressley has managed Partick Thistle, Coventry City and Fleetwood.

His most recent job was as manager of Cypriot side Pafos, but he was sacked in October after 10 months in charge.

'Unusual' situation for a manager to come into

Carlisle are sixth in League Two, three points off the automatic promotion spots.

"He impressed us immensely during the interview process and his enthusiasm to take what is a very attractive job on really shone through," chairman Andrew Jenkins told the club website.

"He's taken time to watch us, and he spoke a lot about the fact that he's seen us play the type of football he likes to see.

"He's identified that there are good players here in the squad and he feels he can continue the fantastic work that has already been done this season.

"It's unusual for a manager to come into a club in this situation, but he's looking forward to working with the staff who are already here on keeping the intensity levels high, and on achieving continued positive results."

Pressley played more than 300 games for Hearts between 1998 and 2006 and his first taste of management came when he was caretaker manager at Tynecastle for two games in 2005.

He spent just over 18 months as an assistant to Scotland manager George Burley before resigning in September 2009 following Scotland's unsuccessful campaign to qualify for the 2010 World Cup.

Pressley's first full-time managerial role came in February 2010 when he took over at Falkirk, before succeeding Mark Robins as Coventry manager three years later.

He won 32 of his 100 games during a turbulent time at the Ricoh Arena, guiding the club to League One safety despite being deducted 10 points after going into administration and playing their home games for the 2013-14 season at Northampton Town.

A poor run of results saw him sacked by Coventry in February 2015, and he succeeded Graham Alexander at Fleetwood Town the following October, steering the Cod Army to League One safety before leaving Highbury.