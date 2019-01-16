Awer Mabil: Australia forward is hoping to raise awareness of mental illness

Awer Mabil has scored two goals in three group games for Australia, helping his side to the last 16 of the Asian Cup

Australia forward Awer Mabil has revealed his trademark goal celebration is a message of support for people living with mental illness.

The 23-year-old once again used the gesture after scoring in the Socceroos' 3-2 win against Syria in the Asian Cup.

Mabil says the action, in which he covers his mouth with both hands whilst pointing to his forehead, represents "peace to the mind" to those suffering.

He hopes the image will be shared online with the hashtag #AMChallenge.

"We're trying to create something now, like a hashtag so people can send in their pictures or their celebration doing it," said Mabil, who plays for Danish side FC Midtjylland.

Speaking to Fox Sports, he added: "I'm really excited to see [the reaction] and also happy that people are taking it on board and liking it. I'm really pleased for that."

Mabil signed for FC Midtjylland in 2015 and has three international caps for Australia

Born in a Kenyan refugee camp, Mabil moved to Australia as part of a humanitarian programme at the age of 10, but was subjected to racism as he tried to make it as a footballer.

He says his celebration is for anyone struggling to open up about their mental health issues.

"The reason [people] go quiet is mainly because they don't know what the reaction is going to be from the mainstream society," he said.

"A lot of people worry about what others think but I honestly think you should not be afraid of what others think.

"Those people who are afraid to open up, this is for them, for them to open up and make them feel this is OK."