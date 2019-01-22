FA Cup fourth round: How to follow the action on BBC Sport

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Best goals from FA Cup third round

FA Cup fourth round on the BBC Date: 25-28 January Coverage of all matches, including highlights, across the BBC Sport website and app; Arsenal v Manchester United, Millwall v Everton and Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday live on BBC One; extensive coverage on BBC Radio 5 live and local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Record 13-time winners Arsenal host 12-time champions Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday (19:55 GMT) - one of three ties live on BBC One and online over the weekend.

Championship side Millwall host Premier League club Everton on Saturday (17:30) and holders Chelsea face Championship Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday (18:00).

BBC Sport will cover all 16 round four ties on television, radio and online.

The draw for the fifth round is live on Monday's The One Show from 19:00.

Mark Chapman will present the draw and will be joined in the studio by two-time Arsenal FA Cup winner Ian Wright and former Arsenal and England player Alex Scott.

Wright and former England captain Alan Shearer will present analysis and insight from Friday's Arsenal-Manchester United tie.

Meanwhile, Gary Lineker, an FA Cup winner with Tottenham in 1991, will present all three live games on BBC One.

On Saturday, Dan Walker previews the fourth round ties on Football Focus on BBC One from 12:00.

The programme comes live from Fratton Park where League One leaders Portsmouth host Championship QPR. Walker will be joined by Scott as well as former Pompey defender Sylvain Distin, who won the FA Cup with the club in 2008.

Jason Mohammad and guests react to Saturday's action on FA Cup Final Score on BBC One from 16:30. Final Score can also be watched on the Red Button, BBC Sport website, mobile, tablet and connected TV from 14:30.

There is a Match of the Day FA Cup highlights show on both Saturday and Sunday on BBC One.

Gabby Logan presents Saturday's programme from 22:20, while Manish Bhasin fronts Sunday's programme at 22:30.