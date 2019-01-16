Cameroon's Stephane Mbia leaves French club Toulouse

Former Cameroon captain Stephane Mbia played for Marseille until leaving in 2012

Former Cameroon captain Stephane Mbia has ended his contract with French club Toulouse by mutual consent.

The 32-year-old midfielder leaves the club just five months after signing with them and making five appearances for them.

Neither Toulouse nor Mbia have said what the players next move is.

The club saluted "Stéphane for his commitment, his experience and his professionalism and wishes him the best in the pursuit of his great career."

Mbia also thanked Toulouse "wished the club, its leaders and its supporters a beautiful second half of the season."

Prior to his move to Toulouse Mbia had been a free agent since leaving Hebei China Fortune in March 2017 after two years with the Chinese club.