Mali women's star Bassira Toure signs in Spain for Malaga

Bassira Toure scored two goals for Mali at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana

Mali women's international Bassira Toure has signed her first overseas contract joining Spanish top-flight side Malaga from Mali's AS Mande.

The 29-year-old forward has signed until the end the season after scoring an incredible 47 goals in 22 matches for Mande last season

She was one of Mali's star players as they finished fourth at the 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana.

Toure scored both goals as Mali shocked hosts Ghana 2-1 in a Group A match.

Mali were beaten in the semi-finals by South Africa before missing out on Women's World Cup place as they lost 4-2 to Cameroon in the third-place play-off.

She also scored two goals at the 2016 Nations Cup in Cameroon both of those came in a 3-1 win over Kenya.