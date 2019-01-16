Two Shrewsbury Town goals scored with James Bolton's boots against Stoke City

James Bolton's only previous goal for Shrewsbury also came away from home, in the 1-0 win at Portsmouth a year ago

Shrewsbury Town full-back James Bolton had a dream night at Stoke, on the ground where he used to watch as a fan, after the match-turning late goal which sparked a stunning FA Cup comeback win.

But not content with the quality of his 77th-minute strike, Bolton also claimed an assist for the second goal - because it was scored with his spare boots.

Fejiri Okenabirhie, who got the penalty equaliser, had borrowed Bolton's boots.

"He's wearing my boots. I'll take that one too," Bolton told BBC Shropshire.

"Some of his studs were hurting him, so he had my spare pair. He's tried them on before in training. So I can take the credit for that one too."

Okenabirhie's spot-kick - just six minutes after Bolton had arrowed in his effort - ended a six-game run without a goal for the Town top scorer.

And there was still more to come. Josh Laurent got the winner to complete a turnaround of three goals in 10 astonishing minutes, win the third-round replay and earn Town their place in round four.

"When the third went in, the fans went ballistic," added Bolton, who used to follow Stoke both home and away with his father, who was in the home end watching with mixed emotions.

"But that's what you play football for. Everything I've ever done was for that.

"It's one of those things I can now always look back on, scoring at Stoke. It was a good one too so I'm really buzzing. I knew I'd struck it well."

It looked bleak for James Bolton and Town keeper Steve Arnold when Tyrese Campbell's two up inside 36 minutes

What next for Shrewsbury?

Shrewsbury's reward for their latest episode of cup-winning heroics is a home fourth-round tie against Premier League neighbours Wolves on Saturday 26 January.

For older Town fans, it will cast memories back 40 years to the only other time they have met in the FA Cup, when Graham Turner's side drew 1-1 in the quarter-finals at Molineux, only to lose 3-1 in the replay at the Meadow - the joint furthest they have ever been in the famous competition.

For the newer generation, the story will be more about Shrewsbury manager Sam Ricketts and his latest signing, midfielder Dave Edwards, as both will be up against their former club.

Edwards, who is yet to make his first start since returning to Shrewsbury, was unavailable for the replay at Stoke, as he has not played in the original tie on 5 January - and he was, in any case, carrying an injury.

But, if fit, he would be eligible on Saturday week to play against the side he left for Reading just 17 months ago..