Steve Seddon: Birmingham City left-back joins AFC Wimbledon on loan

Steve Seddon is yet to make a senior appearance for Birmingham City

League One strugglers AFC Wimbledon have signed Birmingham City defender Steve Seddon on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old left-back spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Stevenage, scoring three goals in 25 appearances in all competitions.

"He's quick, has a good left foot, likes to score goals and takes set-plays," Dons boss Wally Downes said.

"He is everything you are looking for in a full-back."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.