Martin Cranie: Sheffield United defender extends contract

Martin Cranie has featured twice in the league for Sheffield United

Sheffield United defender Martin Cranie has extended his short-term contract until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old right-back has made three appearances since joining the Championship club in September.

The former Coventry, Barnsley, Huddersfield and Middlesbrough player's deal at Bramall Lane was due to expire at the end of January.

"Martin is an excellent professional and has been a valuable member of the squad," boss Chris Wilder said.