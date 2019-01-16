Ben Tollitt: Wrexham hopeful over extending Tranmere forward's loan

Ben Tollitt joined Tranmere Rovers from Portsmouth in 2016

Wrexham are hopeful over extending Tranmere Rovers forward Ben Tollitts's loan spell at the Racecourse.

Tollitt's temporary stint with the National League club has come to an end.

The 24-year-old has scored one goal in five league appearances during his loan spell with the Dragons after joining in December.

"We've asked Tranmere about keeping him. There's still a chance," Wrexham manager Graham Barrow said.

"The option would be to keep him for another month or until the end of the season and we're open to both."