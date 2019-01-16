Oumar Niasse: Cardiff City target Everton forward on loan

Oumar Niasse has won six caps for Senegal

Cardiff City are interested in signing Everton striker Oumar Niasse on loan, with an option to make the move permanent.

The Senegal international has fallen out of favour at Goodison Park this season, making only seven appearances.

Niasse joined Everton in the January transfer window in 2016 for £13.5m from Lokomotiv Moscow and has scored nine goals for the Toffees.

Cardiff are also keen on Argentine stiker Emiliano Sala from Nantes.