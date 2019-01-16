Peter Schmeichel voted greatest goalkeeper in the Premier League - this could be why

Schmeichel played in the Premier League for Manchester United, Aston Villa and Manchester City

"I don't believe a better goalkeeper played the game."

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson had no doubt about a man he signed for just £505,000.

Peter Schmeichel joined the Red Devils in August 1991 as a relative unknown but left eight years later as a club legend.

And, when we asked you who was the best goalkeeper to play in the Premier League, 53% of the votes went to the Dane.

But what made him so special?

The trophies

Schmeichel was part of Denmark's Euro 1992-winning team

While a goalkeeper's ability cannot solely be measured on the silverware they have won, the sheer weight of success Schmeichel had is telling.

A five-time Premier League champion, three-time FA Cup winner, and European champion with both club and country, he was a key cog in the all-conquering United side of the 1990s.

But there were individual honours, too. He was twice named the world's best goalkeeper, was in the Euro 1992 team of the tournament and made the Fifa 100 and Football League 100 legends.

The star-jump save

Schmeichel made almost 400 appearances for Manchester United

Agile goalkeepers were nothing new, but when Schmeichel came on the scene he was one of the first to employ the 'star-jump save' with such regularity.

Watching a keeper come out from goal and spread themselves like Leonardo da Vinci's Vitruvian Man is commonplace now, but it was Schmeichel's signature move.

In an interview with Four Four Two, he explained: "I played handball up until I joined United, both as a goalkeeper and an outfield player. The star-jump technique - that is a big part of being a handball goalkeeper and I brought that move into football. It is a very effective way of saving a chance.

"If you're on the line and someone has a header, the chances of you reacting to where it goes are slim, so this technique helps you to cover as much of the goal as possible."

The BIG saves

Media playback is not supported on this device Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel's best FA Cup moments

The image of then Newcastle boss Kevin Keegan slumped over advertising hoardings following a 4-3 defeat at Anfield during the 1995-96 season is iconic.

That was one of a succession of sucker punches for the Magpies - who had already let slip a 12-point lead slip as Manchester United beat them to the title.

It came a month after Schmeichel had produced one of his best displays in club football, producing save after save - most notably from Les Ferdinand - to keep Newcastle at bay.

The Red Devils won 1-0 that night to close the gap to Keegan's side to one point.

But perhaps his most famous save came three years later, when he dived to his left to push away a Dennis Bergkamp penalty in stoppage time of their FA Cup semi-final replay against Arsenal. Six weeks later, the Treble was United's.

The presence

Schmeichel's one and only Premier League goal came for Aston Villa against Everton in 2001 - the first scored by a goalkeeper in the competition

Schmeichel was 6ft 3in but seemed as wide as he was tall.

He was also very vocal, almost constantly barking orders at a backline which included players such as Steve Bruce, Gary Pallister, Denis Irwin and, later, Gary Neville.

Sometimes it led him in to trouble - like when he was sacked by Ferguson after a dressing-room argument (Ferguson later changed his mind) - and sometimes to criticism from team-mates, including fellow firebrand Roy Keane.

But he was also a presence at the 'wrong' end of the pitch.

He scored a handful of times during his career - including once for United against Rotor Volgograd in the Uefa Cup - but perhaps his most notable foray forward came in the 1999 Champions League final.

With United trailing Bayern Munich 1-0 in injury time, Schmeichel ran forward for a corner and in the resulting confusion Teddy Sheringham netted the equaliser.

Two minutes later Schmeichel was cartwheeling in delight on the Nou Camp pitch after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's winner completed the Treble.