Chris Mepham: Bournemouth close to signing Brentford defender

Chris Mepham has also attracted interest from Southampton

Bournemouth are close to signing Wales defender Chris Mepham from Brentford in a deal thought to be worth over £15m.

The centre-back, 21, made his Bees debut in January 2017 and has played 48 times for the Championship side.

Cherries boss Eddie Howe has been keen to recruit Mepham for the past two transfer windows and a deal could be completed by the end of this week.

Bournemouth have already signed £19m England striker Dominic Solanke from Liverpool in January.

The Premier League side have also brought in Reds right-back Nathaniel Clyne on loan until the end of the season.