Tony Andreu: Hamilton Academical sign former player on loan from Coventry City

Tony Andreu faced Hamilton during his loan spell with Dundee United

Tony Andreu has returned to Hamilton Academical on loan from Coventry City.

The French forward, 30, left Accies for Norwich City in 2015, having scored 28 goals in 70 appearances for the club.

He was loaned to Rotherham and Dundee United before joining the Sky Slues in 2017 and will spend the rest of the season with former team-mate Martin Canning's side.

"It's a signing that will give everyone around the place a real lift," Canning told the Hamilton website.

"We wanted to add quality at the top end of the pitch and we know Tony has that. I obviously know him well and I'm looking forward to working with him again - he's a top professional with a great attitude and he's only going to drive up the standard among the group in training and in games."

Earlier this week, Hamilton forward Steven Boyd signed a new contract to stay with Hamilton until 2021 after former Blackpool striker Steve Davies arrived at Accies.

