Ben Marshall: Millwall sign Norwich City winger on loan

Ben Marshall has made six appearances in all competitions for Norwich this season

Millwall have signed winger Ben Marshall on loan from fellow Championship side Norwich City for the rest of the season.

The much-travelled 27-year-old, who joined Norwich from Wolves in the summer, returns to The Den, having spent the second half of last season on loan in south London.

Marshall has been ruled out by illness for part of this season.

He rejoins a Millwall side lying 20th in the Championship table.

Marshall, who started his career as a trainee at Stoke City, has so far clocked up 356 career appearances.

He has also played for Northampton Town, Cheltenham Town, Carlisle United, Sheffield Wednesday, Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers.

He scored three goals for Millwall last season, all of them away from home.

